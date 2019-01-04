Some angry supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the New Juaben North Constituency of the Eastern Region stormed the Jumapo Police Station last night to demand release of two incarcerated youth leaders of the party .

The two, Osei Boateng alias Osei B. and Opoku Agyei also known as Yaw Man were arrested Wednesday January 2,2019 when they went to the Effiduase Police Station to report incidents of death threats by some alleged thugs unleashed by the embattled MP of the area and some constituency executives to counter their attack on their performance.

Other leaders of the disgruntled youth fled their homes after the alleged thugs launched manhunt for them in their homes

The continues incarceration of the two leaders of the aggrieved youth who are up in arms with the Member of Parliament for the area, Nana Adjei Boateng, heightened tension in the community forcing other supporters of the party to storm the Police station to demand their release.

The Effiduase District Police Commander DSP Daniel Yaro had earlier debunked claims that the two men were arrested by Police saying rather that they were being kept in cells for their own safety.

It is reported that the National Organizer of the Party Sammy Awuku intervened via mobile communication for the release of the duo around 8pm lastnight.

The aggrieved Youth of the Party have been on a sustained campaign against their MP warning him not to seek re-election to avert their wrath citing poor performance and failure to secure them Jobs .

They also accuse the MP, who is a Deputy Local Government Minister, of failing to lobby for employment opportunities for them despite countless appeals.

The aggrieved members Tuesday night flooded the entire constituency with posters expressing their sentiment against both the MP and the Constituency executives.

Their action follows a foiled demonstration against the MP during the farmers day celebration by the Police after which their leaders were arrested and released later on.

Secretary to the aggrieved youth, Benard Boateng told Starr News “the boys are suffering at the grassroot. Since 2016 up to date we haven’t heard a word from the MP up to date we have not seen a single project by the MP so we the Youth in Juaben North from Asikesu, Mpaem, Asokore , Oyoko we are working to drop him down massively so we have warned him not to come again in 2020″.

He added that ,” last night we pasted some posters around the constituency the constituency secretary and his team are going round tearing the posters. The youth are there they said they need jobs because you[MP] is a Deputy Local Government Minister at that place there are many job opportunities but up to date nothing shows he is willing to help us, what is that, so we say we don’t want him again”.

He debunked claims that their actions are being fueled by an interested party in the New Juaben North Seat.

The Constituency Secretary ,Asante Antwi ,has however said about 90 members of the party in the Constituency have been employed at COCOBOD while some others enlisted in the security services hence claims that the MP has done nothing for the youth in terms of job opportunities is baseless.

