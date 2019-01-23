A 41-year-old man, Samuel Offei, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for kidnapping a four-year-old son of his ex-lover at Okorase near Koforidua in the Eastern region.

The convict pleaded guilty to the charge.

Late Last year, Starr News reported about the kidnapping of the victim at Okorase shortly after closing from school – Royal Academy on November 8, 2018.

Mother of the victim, Theresa Ansah told Starr News, her son did not return home after school on the fateful day which compelled her to storm the School but several search for his whereabouts proved futile.

She said the school authorities accompanied her to lodge official complaint at the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).

The convict later admitted to kidnapping the victim and demanded Ghc2,400 as ransom before releasing the boy.

After holding the victim captive in a hidden place for about two months Offei was trailed and arrested by police investigators on January 3, 2019 at Koforidua Asokore.

He was arrested when his ex-girl pretended to have consented to his compromised demand for sexual intercourse.

