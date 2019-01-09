The Parents, Teachers Association of the Koforidua Secondary Technical School (SECTECH) has procured furniture to ameliorate inadequate furniture challenges confronting the School.

Parents were levied GH¢100 each towards the project, a decision taken during a PTA meeting held in December 2018.

Some parents tell Starr News they were taken aback over the amount having paid GH¢10 PTA dues and GH¢30 Levy for PTA projects during registration of their wards in September 2018.

They, however, noted that they agreed to pay because of the urgency of the situation.

In October last year, Starr News reported the seeming desk crisis in the school as a result of the implementation of the free SHS policy which exponentially increased the population of the school.

Some of the students leaned against classroom walls to learn whilst teaching was ongoing because they had no desks to sit on.

Others were forced under the circumstance to join some pieces of woods together as desks.

This compelled management to provide plastic chairs for some of the students as a respite amidst complaints of inconvenience.

Students who sat in the plastic chairs wrote on their laps while others who did not want to distort their handwritings turned their chairs into tables and knelt to write on it.

Some of the students complained of back pains and neck pains as a result of the situation.

Assurance by the government to provide the School with desks was not forthcoming while the challenge continues to have a negative effect on academic exercise hence the PTA’s decision to levy parents GH¢100 each to procure desk for the students.

The Headmaster of the School, Samuel Prince Foli, told Stare News the decision to levy parents was solely taken by the PTA.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah