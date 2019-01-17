Ghana’s Kumasi Asante Kotoko will win and qualify to the group stage of the CAF Confederation come Sunday as they welcome their Cameroonian counterparts to the Bara Yara Stadium.

Kotoko stunned the Cameroonian giants 3-2 in the first leg of the playoff round at the Military Stadium on last Sunday, a result which puts Coton Sport in a difficult position of progressing in the competition.

The Cameroonian top giants need to beat Kotoko by at least two unanswered goals to eliminate the Porcupine Warriors, a result which could be achieved according to their captain Kamilou Daouda.

The Porcupine Warriors will feel comfortable at home at the Baba Yara Stadium of an all sitting capacity of 40,000 with a vociferous home crowd on the day could intimidate the Cameroonians.

But despite not being good away performers, Kotoko must handle the challenge of Coton Sport’s attacker and captain of the Niger national team, Daouda Kamilou; Cameroonian midfielder, Gerard Donald, and Togolese goalkeeper, BassaDjeri with alacrity.

Kotoko has won all home competitive matches from June last year.

Source: mybet.africa