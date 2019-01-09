Tension is mounting at Acheamfour Market in the Kumasi Metropolis as authorities lock up over 600 stores.

The stores which belong to Acheamfour Group of Companies were given to traders by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) after the demolition of the Kejetia lorry terminal.

In 2015 a joint Police/Military team marched to the Kejetia Bus Terminal in Kumasi to eject traders and driver unions operating at the place to pave way for the reconstruction of the facility.

Traders and the Driver unions were ejected under the strict supervision of the security personnel who were armed to-the-teeth.

Authorities of the KMA, in an agreement with the management of Acheamfour Group of Companies, acquired over 600 stores for some affected Kejetia traders.

The shops were indicated as AGC/KMA which is Acheamfour Group of Companies/ Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

Abusua Fm’s Osei Kwadwo reports that traders were stranded Wednesday after management of Acheamfour Group of Companies failed to open up the shops.

The stranded traders said management of Acheamfour Group of Companies did not notify them about their intention to lock up their shops.

The traders described the move as illegal. “The shops were given to us by Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) authorities. Acheamfour management has no power to lock up our stores. Even if KMA has breached the contract, locking up our stores is not the solution. They should deal with KMA authorities, not us. We are urging Acheamfour management to unlock our shops before things get out of hands,” the angry traders said.

Meanwhile, Adu Kwaku who is a member of the traders’ leadership said they will have an emergency meeting with authorities at KMA to address the matter.

According to him, though it is illegal for Management of Acheamfour group of Companies to lock up their shops, the traders will not take the law into their hands by unlocking the shops.

He, therefore, appealed to the traders to calm down.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM