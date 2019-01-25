Former President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Tamale to partake in the Coronation of the new Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II at Yendi today.

Today’s coronation is the result of years of collaborative engagements by successive governments, the two Royal Gates of Dagbang and the Committee of Eminent Persons chaired by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Mr. Mahama in expressing his joy ahead of the ceremony said in a Facebook post that “Dagbang will today showcase the rich tradition and culture of our people.”

Mr. Mahama has also celebrated the efforts of successive governments, noting that “working together, the Eminent Chiefs appointed to help resolve the very challenging Dagbon chieftaincy dispute, the Andani and Abudu Royal Families and the people of Ghana, this major success has been achieved and we have a new Yaa-Naa.”

He also congratulated the two royal families and the Eminent Chiefs led by the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo is already in Yendi for the ceremony.

Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama ll then the Savelugu Naa was among four persons whose names came up as possible successors of the late Ya-Naas whose funerals have all be performed.

His nomination is in line with the customs and traditions in respect of the succession to the Kingship of Dagbon.

President Akufo-Addo was met on arrival by the Northern regional minister Salifu Saeed, the defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, the Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and regional executives as well as citizens of the Dagbon traditional area.

A ceremony to outdoor the new Ya Naa is expected to attract traditional rulers, religious groups, civil society organizations, representatives of political and social groups and thousands of Dagbon residents.

President Akufo-Addo is reported to be delighted that his efforts at resolving the conflict have been fruitful.

Scores of Dagbon citizens lined the streets of Tamale to show appreciation to the President for his leadership in resolving the dispute.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM