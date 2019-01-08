Former president John Mahama has rubbished reports making rounds that he has promised senior high school students monthly allowances if he returns to power.

Describing the report as “fake and a figment of the writer’s imagination,” the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful also denied ever being in the Volta region recently.

“It is also not true that Mr Mahama has visited the Volta Region to speak to students there. Please disregard the bizarre, outrageous and ridiculous publication and treat it with the contempt that it deserves. It is fake news. For the records, Mr Mahama is on a five-day campaign tour in the Western Region,” the campaign team of Mahama said in a statement.

Below is the full statement:

RE: SHS STUDENTS WILL TAKE GARI AND ALAWA EVERY MONTH IN MY SECOND COMING — MAHAMA

Our attention has been drawn to an online publication on the subject matter above. The report claims that former President John Dramani Mahama spoke to students in the Volta Region on the said subject matter.

For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state that the report is fake and a figment of the writer’s imagination. It is a matter of public knowledge that Mr Mahama has yet to visit the Volta Region to campaign there ahead of the flagbearership election of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Whilst on this campaign, he has been meeting with delegates and supporters of the NDC. He has been speaking mainly on issues affecting cocoa farmers, small scale miners, jobs, the high cost of living in the country, his development agenda for the NDC, plans to better implement Free SHS as well as his determination and commitment to eliminate the chaotic double track system in secondary education.

JAMES AGYENIM-BOATENG SPOKESPERSON

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM