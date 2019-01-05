The Ministry of Information will hold Public Lecture on Monday, January 7 as part of the maiden celebration of the Constitution Day.

The Day is in recognition of the commencement of the 4th Republican constitutional dispensation on January 7, 1993.

It is also set aside to acknowledge the country’s collective efforts at ensuring that the tenets of democracy, rule of law and principles of constitutionalism are upheld

A statement issued in Accra said the lecture will be delivered by the rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Philip Ebow Bondzie-Simpson, at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Professor Bondzie-Simpson will be speaking on the topic “Constitutionalism in Ghana’s Fourth Republic: Towards Functional Performance”.

The Ministry is urging the general public to participate in the public lecture on Monday.

The lecture will be broadcast live on major media platforms and the Ministry of Information’s social media handles.

Profile of Speaker

Prof. Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson, a Professor of Law, Barrister and Solicitor. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana; an S.J.D. in Corporate Law from the University of Toronto, Canada; an LLM in Human Rights from the University of Saskatchewan; a Qualifying Certificate for Enrolment as Barrister and Solicitor from the Ghana School of Law; and an LLB degree from the University of Ghana.

Prof. Bondzi-Simpson has over thirty years of working experience in consulting and education. He was the Director of Legal Services and Investigations at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and a Senior Lecturer at the Ghana School of Law. He is a member of the Ghana Bar Association, where he has served as the chairman of its Committee on Continuing Legal Education and Professional Development, member of the University Teachers Association of Ghana, member of the International Association of Law Schools’ Deans Forum and the Convener on the Conference of Law Deans (Ghana).

He is married with five children.

