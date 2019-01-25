Lennox Lewis has told promoter Eddie Hearn “to stop milking the cow” and make the world heavyweight title unification fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

WBA-IBF-WBO world champion Joshua is expected to make a decision on his next fight by next week, with three options reportedly under consideration: either against English rivals Dillian Whyte or Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium on April 13, or against American Jarrell Miller in New York in June.

