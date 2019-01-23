A 27-year-old man, Francis Tetteh, has been arrested by Suhum Police over the death of a 17-year-old girl having gone missing a month ago.

Starr News has gathered that the deceased, Betty Dansowaa, who was a Seamstress apprentice who went to work in the Suhum township a month ago but failed to return home.

However, on January 20, 2019, at about 4:30pm, her Uncle, Alfred Sarpong who stays at Omenako a suburb of Suhum received a phone call from the suspect who was the boyfriend to the deceased that, she had been rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital but died shortly.

The Uncle of the deceased lodged a complaint at the Police station about the incident. The Police proceeded to the hospital to confirm the incident and inspect the body.

Though no marks of violence was found on the body, the cause of death is yet to be established through an autopsy.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh confirmed to Starr News the arrest of the boyfriend of the deceased who sent her to the hospital to assist with investigations.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah