A 24-year-old man, Samuel Ofori, also known as Owuraku has allegedly strangled his girlfriend to death at Amadi,a farming community in Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region after misunderstanding ensued between them.

The suspect,after the heinous act,attempted committing suicide by drinking alleged Poison. He is currently on admission at the Nsawam Government Hospital.

The incident happened Thursday dawn when the deceased, Janet Awukubea, popularly known as Obaa Yaa, decided to leave to her parents.

According to information gathered, the suspect pursued the deceased and attacked her midway killing her at the spot.

He reportedly returned to the community to inform the elders about the incident saying he was possessed by a spirit from some Juju Powers he went for in order to be the strongest man in the area.

He said he was warned by the spiritualist not to marry.

Kanzo Datsomor, a Unit Committee member in the community told Starr News that as at 9am Police had not come to convey the body of the deceased having been informed of the incident since last night.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5fm/Kojo Ansah