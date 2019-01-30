A Senior Communications Officer of Zoomlion Ghana Ltd, Francis Atayure Abirigo has urged market women to be sanitation ambassadors.

“It is believed that the traditional markets which are mainly occupied by the Market Queens are the most waste generating areas in the country but with a little caution and discipline by our mothers, wives and sisters I am sure our markets can be cleaned and a good name will be reckoned when market women are mentioned,” Mr Abirigo said.

Mr Abirigo who was speaking at the launch of the Church of Pentecost’s Environmental Care Campaign programme at Achimota Area Assembly in Accra in the Greater Accra Region commended the Church of Pentecost for the initiative and urged all other religious bodies and organizations to emulate the Church of Pentecost and educate their members about environmental care, sanitation and cleanliness, saying it is the only way to a good life and to Godliness.

He gave the assurance that Zoomlion will continue to support the church implement its two-year environmental care campaign programme from national to local levels.

Launching the programme, the Area Head Apostle David Tekper commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited for the supply of logistics and provision of men to support their campaigns and clean-up exercises. He urged the district pastors to ensure that the programme becomes a success in their various assemblies.

The Director of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Amasaman, Mrs Sally Biney, cautioned churches and individuals to avoid excessive noise in residential areas.

She said worshipping God is good but worshipers must be wary of consistent noise disturbance in residential areas.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM