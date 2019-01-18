The Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Mr John Dekyem Attafuah has been sacked, Starrfmonline.com has gathered.

Mr. Attafuah was sacked on Wednesday according to his letter which was signed by the Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda and addressed to The Board Chairman.

Starrfmonline.com has also gathered that the Board of the Ghana Airport Company itself, is likely to be dissolved.

Mr. Attafuah has been directed to hand over to his Deputy, Mr Yaw Kwakwa who is expected to act until a substantive appointment of a new Managing Director is made by government.

It is not known what led to his dismissal but a source who confirmed the news to Starrfmonline.com said Mr. Attafuah is being accused of sabotaging the initiatives of government within the Ghana Airport company.

President Akufo Addo appointed Mr. Attafuah as the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) in March 2017.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM