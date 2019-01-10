The beleaguered CEO of Menzgold Nana Appiah Mensah escaped from Ghana through an unapproved route, a security expert has revealed.

Adam Bonaa believes the man on Interpol’s wanted list and popularly known as NAM 1 sneaked out of the West African country around October 2018 into neighbouring Togo before enplaning to another country.

A court has issued a bench warrant for Mr. Mensah’s arrest for allegedly “defrauding by false pretence” while operating his gold firm. His wife and sister are also on the wanted list of 194 countries.

“Nana Appiah Mensah left the country after September [2018]. He was on the shortlist of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) so he did not use any of the approved routes…. He didn’t use any of the approved routes,” the security expert told Starr News.

Customers of the troubled gold trading firm have been demanding the payment of their principal investments after the gold dealership company was instructed by the Securities and Exchange Commission to halt their gold trading operations.

Several efforts by the customers targeted at the company to get their monies have failed to yield any positive results.

The protestors blocked roads at Amakom and other parts of Kumasi burning car tyres to express their anger in the Tuesday demonstration.

Speaking to Starr News on the threat by the aggrieved customers, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyor warned the police would not hesitate to use force in clamping down on any form of demonstration.

“We are not going to tolerate and entertain any act of lawlessness. So we are assuring the public the police is out there to make sure we give them the necessary protection that we need to give,” he said.

“Whoever would want to foment trouble or take the law into his or her own hands to perpetrate any act of lawlessness we will deal with that person,” he reiterated.

In the meantime, the police arrested seven aggrieved customers of the troubled gold trading firm for participating in the “unlawful” demonstration.

The seven, according to ASP Ahianyor would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We spelt out the consequences to them. We told them that whoever takes part in that demonstration and you are arrested you’d be made to face the full rigours of the law.

“So, as we speak they are in the custody of the Regional CID. Their statement has been taken and are still in custody, waiting for the next line of action,” he told Starr News.

