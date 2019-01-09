The Chief Executive Officer of troubled gold firm Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah has reportedly breached his bail conditions and absconded, Gabby Otchere Darko has claimed.

The disclosure by the President’s cousin comes after threat by aggrieved customers of the Menzgold that they will vote against the ruling party if the President continues to sit aloof as their investment with the firm wastes way.

On Tuesday seven customers of Menzgold were arrested in Kumasi in the Ashanti region after they defied an order by the Police demonstrate against their locked up investment with the firm.

It is unclear when state agencies held the CEO of the firm over the locked up investment but Mr. Otchere Darko in a Facebook post called for the rearrest of the Mr. Appiah Mensah.

“I understand the owner of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, has breached his bail condition and absconded. We can’t allow those who allegedly dupe people with such impunity to get away with it that easily. Let’s smoke them out, wherever they are, and throw the book at them! While, I will not want a pesewa of my tax money to be involved with this ponzi matter, I believe majority of Ghanaians will agree with me that the law must come down heavily on those who use such schemes to destroy the lives of many people”.

The customers of Menzgold since July last year, have been demanding the payment of their principal investments after the gold dealership company was instructed by the Securities and Exchange Commission to halt their gold trading operations.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM