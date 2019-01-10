Veteran lawyer, John Owusu Agyeman, has said the frustration of aggrieved customers of troubled gold dealership firm, Menzgold, could result in a full blown civil war in Ghana.

According to him, it would be extremely difficult for Ghana’s army to battle the over 1.8 million angry Menzgold customers if they should resort to taking arms and ammunitions.

An Accra circuit court has issued a warrant for the immediate arrest of Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1.

He is wanted for defrauding by false pretence following his company’s failure to pay investors both their principal and dividends for several months.

Nana Appiah Mensah, is believed to be hiding in Nigeria or South Africa. The security agencies have alerted Interpol about the embattled CEO.