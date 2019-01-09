The CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah and his directors are on the wanted list of the police following the issuance of a Bench Warrant for their arrest by a circuit court.

The bench warrant addressed to the IGP ordered for their immediate arrest.

Others on the wanted list include Rose Tetteh, Benedicta Appiah, and Abigail Mensah.

According to the warrant, their offence is “defrauding by false pretence” following the various roles they played in operating the troubled gold dealership firm.

“You are hereby ordered in the name of the President forthwith to apprehend the said Nana Appiah Mensah and produce him before court,” the warrant instructed the police chief.

Customers of the troubled gold trading firm have been demanding the payment of their principal investments after the gold dealership company was instructed by the Securities and Exchange Commission to halt their gold trading operations.

Several efforts by the customers targeted at the company to get their monies have failed to yield any positive results.

The protestors blocked roads at Amakom and other parts of Kumasi burning car tyres to express their anger in the Tuesday demonstration.

Speaking to Starr News on the threat by the aggrieved customers, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyor warned the police would not hesitate to use force in clamping down on any form of demonstration.

“We are not going to tolerate and entertain any act of lawlessness. So we are assuring the public the police is out there to make sure we give them the necessary protection that we need to give,” he said.

“Whoever would want to foment trouble or take the law into his or her own hands to perpetrate any act of lawlessness we will deal with that person,” he reiterated.

In the meantime, the police arrested seven aggrieved customers of the troubled gold trading firm for participating in the “unlawful” demonstration.

The seven, according to ASP Ahianyor would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We spelt out the consequences to them. We told them that whoever takes part in that demonstration and you are arrested you’d be made to face the full rigours of the law.

“So, as we speak they are in the custody of the Regional CID. Their statement has been taken and are still in custody, waiting for the next line of action,” he told Starr News.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM