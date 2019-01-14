A security analyst Adam Bonaa has lashed out at the hierarchy of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in handling the case involving the CEO of Menzgold.

Nana Appiah Mensah is on police wanted list for allegedly defrauding by false pretence having jumped bail in a case being investigated by EOCO.

Speaking to Morning Starr host Francis Abban on Monday, Mr. Bonaa said the investigative outfit failed Ghanaians in dealing with the case of NAM 1 – the moniker of the Menzgold CEO.

“I’m still surprised that the EOCO boss is still at work… in any serious country I don’t think he’ll be at post,” Mr. Bonaa stated.

“This whole issue is confusing. The EOCO people are still at post and all they do is to go after politicians and I think that is sad,” he stressed.

There are conflicting reports that NAM 1 has been arrested in Dubai, but the police CID boss Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has denied any knowledge of such information.

Mr. Bonaa is worried about the lack of synergy between the security agencies in Ghana.

He added: “Instead of interrogating the CID [Criminal Investigation Department], I will rather interrogate EOCO. If indeed it is NAM1 that has been arrested in Dubai then it tells us clearly that there is no synergy between our security services.”

Last week, a circuit court issued a bench warrant for NAM 1’s arrest for allegedly defrauding by false pretence.

“Until the CID came in, nobody was looking for NAM 1,” Mr. Bonaa noted. “A bail was granted, NAM1 jumped bail and nothing was done. EOCO was never looking for him until the CID came in.”

“There is a whole ministry funded with our monies in charge of security but nothing is happening,” Mr. Bonaa stated.

“Security officers can be sent to Dubai to confirm if it is NAM1 that has been arrested so that the necessary processes can be followed. Ghana to Dubai is not too far,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Dubai police have denied arresting the wanted Ghanaian.

“We have not arrested any Ghanaian national with that name [Nana Appiah Mensah] in our system,” A Dubai intelligence officer told Starr News’ Ibrahim Alhassan.

