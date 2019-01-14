Police in the Central region on Sunday raided a residential property of embattled CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah.

Starr News’ Central regional correspondent Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour reported that the heavily built police officers stormed the property with suspicion that the wanted CEO may be hiding at the property.

The Property at Capital Hill in Cape Coast had been known to belong to Appiah Mensah but residents had been unable to confirm until police raided the building on Sunday.

The whereabouts of Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1 has been unknown after the Police last week declared him wanted for defrauding by false pretense.

On Sunday, reports emerged within the Ghanaian media that Appiah Mensah had been arrested in Dubai in a separate gold case.

Mr. Mensah reportedly landed in Dubai late last year in the hope of retrieving some $39 million owed Menzgold by a Dubai-based company, Horizon Royal Diamonds DMCC, for the supply of gold.

But checks by Starr News with the Police in Dubai revealed that they had not arrested any Ghanaian national in the last few weeks in relation to a gold scam as it’s been reported in Ghana by several media outlets.

“We have not arrested any Ghanaian national with that name [Nana Appiah Mensah] in our system,” A Dubai intelligence officer told Starr News’ Ibrahim Alhassan.

The latest revelation by the Dubai Intelligence Unit comes after reports clearly contradicts claims that Appiah Mensah had been arrested.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM