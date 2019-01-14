The Ghana Police Service has described as unfair and unwarranted criticisms that they failed to quickly disclose the whereabouts of the CEO of troubled gold firm Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah.

Director-General of the Public Affairs unit of the Ghana Police Service, ACP David Eklu in an interview with Starr Today said the Police “does not have a magic wand” to have immediately known the whereabouts of Mr. Appiah Mensah.

He added that there was no way the Police could have known about the arrest of Mr. Appiah Mensah in Dubai if the authorities in that country failed to bring his arrest to their notice.

According to him, the Ghana Police Service has established contact with police authorities in Dubai to ensure that Mr. Appiah Mensah is eventually brought back to Ghana as soon as possible.

The confirmation of Mr. Appiah Mensah’s arrest comes hours after the Headquarters of Dubai Police and the Director –General of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah denied knowledge of the alleged arrest.

The Police claims that the Menzgold CEO was arrested on December 7 in the gulf country to facilitate investigations into suspicion that he had been involved in a gold trading deal gone bad within the Emirati jurisdiction.

ACP Eklu added that his arrest was only brought to the attention of authorities in Ghana on Sunday January 13.

On Sunday, a property occupied by Mr. Appiah Mensah’s father was raided by officials of the Ghana Police Service.

