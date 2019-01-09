The Police in Kumasi have warned it will ruthlessly crush any further demonstration by aggrieved customers of troubled gold trading firm Menzgold Ghana Limited.

This comes after the customers served notice they intend to continue demonstrating over their locked up funds in Menzgold until the government comes to their aid.

The notice followed a Tuesday demonstration in the Ashanti Regional capital which the police there say was “illegal.”

“This is just a tip of the iceberg…we just want the government to see that. The next one is going to be something else,” they told Starr News.

The customers of the troubled gold trading firm have been demanding the payment of their principal investments after the gold dealership company was instructed by the Securities and Exchange Commission to halt their gold trading operations.

Several efforts by the customers targeted at the company to get their monies have failed to yield any positive results.

The protestors blocked roads at Amakom and other parts of Kumasi burning car tyres to express their anger in the Tuesday demonstration.

Speaking to Starr News on the threat by the aggrieved customers, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyor warned the police would not hesitate to use force in clamping down on any form of demonstration.

“We are not going to tolerate and entertain any act of lawlessness. So we are assuring the public the police is out there to make sure we give them the necessary protection that we need to give,” he said.

“Whoever would want to foment trouble or take the law into his or her own hands to perpetrate any act of lawlessness we will deal with that person,” he reiterated.

In the meantime, the police arrested seven aggrieved customers of the troubled gold trading firm for participating in the “unlawful” demonstration.

The seven, according to ASP Ahianyor would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We spelt out the consequences to them. We told them that whoever takes part in that demonstration and you are arrested you’d be made to face the full rigours of the law.

“So, as we speak they are in the custody of the Regional CID. Their statement has been taken and are still in custody, waiting for the next line of action,” he told Starr News.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM