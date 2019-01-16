Huge fireball explosions reached hundreds of metres into the skies over Michel Camp during the wee hours of Wednesday after the weapon cache caught fire.

Residents say the explosions were at the Base Ammunition Depot of the Ghana Armed Forces and multiple blasts could be heard for over an hour.

Most of the residents, who were fast asleep, had to run for their lives moments after the explosions at midnight amidst power outage.

“Residents in the bordering communities have to evacuate to safer grounds. People were heading towards Aflao, Tema, Afienya and Apollonia.

“The explosion occurred at a laboratory where small arms are kept and the Fire Service managed to prevent it from spreading to where the highly explosive weapons are kept,” a journalist, Moses Dautey, told Starrfmonline.com.

A military source said one of the heavy explosives “fused out” towards Gulf City – a densely populated community – and it is unclear if there are casualties.

“We have to run to save our lives,” Sedi, a resident told Starrfmonline.com. “We are currently at Afienya. I’m so scared and can’t believe what happened.”

Amateur video of the explosion

“The explosions were very scary. It felt like earthquake at some point. I’m still shaking and have to hold my baby to ensure our safety. I could see my neighbours driving out in fear,” another resident said.

Heavy military presence is at the explosion scene as personnel of the Ghana Fire Service control the fire.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known. The military is expected to issue an official statement on the situation Wednesday.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM