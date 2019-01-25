Nigeria captain Obi Mikel hopes to help Middlesbrough secure promotion to the English Premier League from the Championship following his arrival at the club.

Mikel, 31, who penned a short term contract with Middlesbrough, was unveiled by the club on Thursday. He also had his first training at the Championship club same day.

The former Chelsea midfielder became a free agent in November after a two-year spell in China with Tianjin Teda. He is expected to boost the promotion chances of the Championship club.

The experienced midfielder, who won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, spent 11 seasons at Chelsea.

Mikel reportedly sealed the move back to England to join his wife and two young children in the United Kingdom from the Chinese Super League.

At the unveiling ceremony, Mikel said, “For me it’s looking at the project. I spoke to a few clubs and I also spoke to Tony (Pulis). I had a good chat with him. He’s told me where he wants to go with it and it definitely fits with what I want to do. The club wants to get promoted, so hopefully I’m here to help in any way I can.”

He added that his priority would be the team’s success just as he is braced up for the challenge at the club.

“It’s a family club and this is what I want. I like stability and this is why I was at Chelsea for a very long time,” Mikel said.

“We have to put our heads together and help each other. If anyone knows me from my years at Chelsea, I always played for the team. The team comes first and that’s exactly what I’m going to do here. Here is going to be a challenge, but I love challenges.”

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis said, “I’m pleased to get him in. He is a man with a lot of experience and quality. He has a winning mentality and he wants to be here to be a part of what we are looking to achieve.”

Mikel becomes Pulis’ second signing of the January window, following the arrival of Rajiv van La Parra on loan from Huddersfield Town.

Middlesbrough, who are bidding to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2016-17, are currently fifth in the Championship table.

