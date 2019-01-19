An illegal miner identified as Kwabena Osei, believed to be in his early 40s, has been trapped dead in a mining pit at Pankese in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.

Information gathered indicates that the deceased was allegedly abandoned by his colleagues after the incident occurred Friday.

However, the body has been retrieved Saturday morning and conveyed to the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw.

Some illegal miners continue to defy government ban on illegal mining in the Eastern Region.

The illegal miners mostly work at night and dawn.

The reduced visibility of Operation Vanguard in recent times has given impetus to the illegal miners operating with impunity in parts of the six mining districts .

The Atewa Forest Reserve continue to be invaded by illegal miners who pitch camps in the forest polluting the Birim River which takes its source from the Forest .

The Ghana Water Company limited in the region has been concerned over intermittent rise in turbidity of raw water in the Birim river due to the continuous operation of the illegal miners .

