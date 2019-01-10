Egypt’s Mohamed Salah has won the Outstanding Arab Athlete award, only hours after being named the CAF Player of the Year for 2018.

The Liverpool forward arrived in Dubai on Wednesday morning to attended the ceremony of Mohammed Bin Rashid Creative Sports Awards.

Salah claimed the Outstanding Arab Athlete award, which was presented by Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

The footballer was not the only Egyptian to win an award at the ceremony as weightlifter Mohamed Ihab, who won the Bronze medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, scooped the “Arab Athlete” award.

