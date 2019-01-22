The MP for Ayawaso North constituency, Yussif Issaka Jaja, has commended the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong for his passion for the well-being of humanity.

He said Dr. Agyepong’s passion for not only the health of Ghanaians but also in their religious and social lifestyles is worth commendation.

The MP said this at this year’s Mawulidi festival at Accra New Town in the Greater Accra Region. Mawulidi is an Islamic festival celebrated to mark the birth of the Holy Prophet and Messenger of Allah, Anabi Mohammed (S.A.W).

Addressing thousands of Muslims, Mr. Jaja urged the people to lead clean lives and ensure environmental cleanliness to augment the work Zoomlion is doing.

A Communications Officer at Zoomlion Mr. Adams Mohammed Mahama entreated the Muslims to be concerned about their environments and household cleanliness. He said it is high time people who live in Zongo areas break the jinx that they are akin to filth.

He said there is no difference between the people who live in Zongos and those who live in Estates therefore those in Zongos can make their environment as clean as the Estates.

He said Zoomlion with the Ayawaso North Municipal authorities, especially the Municipal Chief Executive Aminu Zakari will pilot the one million bin distribution project which he urged all households to register with the assembly to receive the waste bins to store waste for onwards collection by Zoomlion. It makes the Municipal Assembly the first to receive part of the one million waste bins.

Mr. Mahama assured the residents that there was no need to worry as the many compound houses will be given the number of bins required by the households in that compound. He said the company has secured a loan facility from Ecobank Ltd to produce the one million high quality bins through its subsidiary Universal Plastics Product and Recycling Ltd (UPPR) for distribution.

On behalf of the Executive Chairman, Mr. Mahama made a cash donation of GH¢5,000 to support the programme. The donation was presented to Hon. MZ on behalf of the people.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM