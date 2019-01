Singer Mr Eazi has announced the dates for his upcoming ‘Life is Eazi’ 16-city North-American tour.

This follows the successful release of his sophomore mixtape titled “Life is Eazi, Vol.2”.

The singer made the announcement via his official twitter handle Tuesday.

Dates and cities for the tour are:

MARCH I6

ATLANTA, GA

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE

MARCH 21

TORONTO, ON

OPERA HOUSE

MARCH 22

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

FIRST AVENUE

MARCH 24

DETROIT, MI

EL CLUB

MARCH 27

SILVER SPRING, MD

THE FILLMORE

MARCH 28

BOSTON, MA

PARADISE ROCK CLUB

MARCH 29

NEW YORK, NY

TERMINAL 5

MARCH 30

PHILADELPHIA, PA

THEATRE OF LIVING ARTS

APRIL 4

DALLAS, TX

CANTON HALL

APRIL 5

HOUSTON, TX

WHITE OAK MUSIC HALL DOWNSTAIRS

APRIL 6

CHICAGO, IL

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

APRIL 13

INDIO, CA

COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL

APRIL 17

SEATTLE, WA

THE SHOWBOX

APRIL 18

VANCOUVER, BC

COMMODORE BALLROOM

APRIL 20

INDIO, CA

COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL

APRIL 21

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

REGENCY BALLROOM

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Senanu Damilola Wemakor