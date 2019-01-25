MTN Ghana Foundation has announced the extension of submission of nominations for MTN Heroes of Change Season 5 to January, 25th 2019.

The extension of the closing date is to enable the public nominate more individuals or groups who are making a difference in their communities through social work.

Each nominee stands the chance of winning the ultimate prize. The ultimate winner will receive a cash prize of GHC100, 000 to expand their projects whilst the category winners would be awarded with GHC30, 000 each to be invested in their project. The rest of the six heroes will each be given GHC10, 000 to support their projects.

Commenting on the MTN Heroes of Change Season 5, the Corporate Services Executive, Mr. Samuel Koranteng said “We are extending the date because we continue to receive requests from individuals and communities to do so. We want the public to nominate more people for MTN Heroes of Change Season 5. We want to honour individuals who are brightening lives in communities through their charity projects and we want to showcase their contribution to the general public.”

After the close of submission, all projects received will be reviewed and shortlisted. Shortlisted projects will be pruned to 100 and thereafter to 40 and finally to 10. A Team will then be dispatched into the communities to authenticate the stories of nominees. The stories of the top 10 finalists will be filmed and featured in a 13-week television series after which a grand finale event will be held to announce the ultimate winner and the winners of the various categories.

The final selection of winners of the MTN Heroes of Change is done by an independent panel of judges with diverse experience and expertise.

MTN Heroes of Change Season 5 was launched in November 2018. Since the inception of MTN Heroes of Change in July 2013, a total of 40 people have been identified and recognised on MTN Heroes of Change platform for committing their personal resources to improve their communities and brighten lives. Four out of the total number emerged ultimate winners. They are Dr. Abrokwa-Yenkyera, a plastic surgeon and founder of Grafts Foundation, Madam Paulina Opei, founder of the Save Our Lives Orphanage, Genevieve Basigha and Naomi Esi Amoah of Blessed Home Orphanage.

