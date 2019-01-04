The sprawling estate in Berrien Springs, Michigan where legendary boxer Muhammad Ali once lived is off the market, after the home reportedly sold in late December.

The deal with Ali’s widow, according to Crain’s Detroit Business, came in at $2.5 million dollars on Dec. 21. The original asking price on the property was $2,895,037.

The buyer? The New York-based Turken Foundation, Crain’s reports. According to its website, the Turken Foundation assists eligible students by “means of housing, scholarship, and other cultural programs to improve their educational experience in the United States.”

It’s unclear what the Turken Foundation plans to do with the property. The 81-acre property, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, is where the former heavyweight champion spent his summers and a portion of his retirement.

In 2006, Ali and his wife, Lonnie, moved to Arizona, where he died in 2016. The St. Joseph River property was designed to Ali’s liking, with custom touches, including an elaborate boxing ring, steam room, and a full-size basketball court.

Source: Vanguard