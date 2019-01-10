Violence erupted Thursday in Yendi in the Northern region between the Abudus and the Andanis, a day after the latter raised concerns about what they described as infractions by the former on the road map to peace in the traditional areas.

The Police have deployed water cannon and crowd control vehicles in the area, Starr News Northern Regional Correspondent Eliasu Tanko reported.

The violence was allegedly triggered by some Abudu youth who pelted the Andanis arriving in Yendi to commence the process of performing Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani’s funeral as per the schedule on the roadmap rolled out by the Committee of Eminent Chiefs.

The Andanis are worried about the fact that the Boling Lana and his family were still occupying a portion of the old Gbewaa Palace and have refused to vacate after performing the funeral of his father, Naa Mahamadu Abdulai IV.

According to the Andanis, the recent actions of the Abudus in Yendi were not only a slap on the customs and traditions of Dagbon but also the tenets as contained in the road map that was fashioned out by the Asantehene-led Committee of Eminent Chiefs.

“We will be unable to proceed with the performance of the funeral of Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II in the face of such infractions of our customs and traditions and the blatant manifestation of impunity emanating from the other side,” a statement issued on Tuesday by the Yaa Naa Andani Funeral Committee and signed by its Chairman, Tong Lana Andani Yakubu, said.

This development presents a new obstacle to the mediation efforts for total peace and traditional transition in Dagbon.

The Chief of Asantes, Otumfou Osei Tutu II, the Overlord of Gonjas, Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresah I, and King of Mamprusis, Naa Mahami Abdulai Sheriga were appointed to mediate a resolution between the Abudu and Andani royal families after they fought in a war over control of the Dagbon skin in 2002, that led to the killing of the sitting overlord, Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II.

In 2006, the committee and representatives of the feuding factions agreed to a series of compromises towards a complete mediation of the crisis. These agreements were compiled and named “Dagbon Roadmap to Peace”.

Since then, the announcement and implementation of the Roadmap, characterized by multiple boycotts and countless amendments, have dragged until last November this year.

By the Roadmap, the Asantehene declared that both families had been given a two week access to the Gbewaa Palace to perform the funerals of the late chieftains of Dagbon, starting with the Abudus who had 14 to 28, to perform the funeral of Naa Mahamadu Abdulai IV, followed by the Andanis, from January 4-18, for the Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II.

The government was to be responsible for the enforcement of the Committee’s decision, so the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, was briefed on Wednesday, 23 November, and he appended an Executive Order.

The government was to take custody of the Gbewaa Palace after the funerals until the committee in line with Dagbon custom and traditions supervised the appointment and enskinment of a Yaa Naa.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM