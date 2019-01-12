The Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu Saturday arrived in Northern Region amidst renewed clashed in Yendi.

About 17 people were reported injured in the latest deadly clashes linked to the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis.

Two of the injured were said to be in critical conditions as six people had been arrested with weapons and currently in custody.

The IGP, Starr News’ Northern Region Correspondent reports was expected in Yendi later Saturday.

The violence erupted Friday noon while the Andanis were preparing to commence performance of the funeral of the late Ya Naa Yakubu Andani II at the Old Gbewaa Palace

Heavy exchanges still raging across the Yendi Township were first heard around the Yendi market center after the Kug’a Naa announced the suspension of the funeral.

The Ku’ga Naa suspended performance of the funeral after the Andanis could not gain access to the MbaDugu residence, which is currently occupied by the Boling Lana.

Eyewitnesses told Starr News of vicious cutlass attack of a young man and saw several armed youth exchanging fire with the security

About nine houses have been torched in the melee. And there is some sort of self-imposed curfew. Hundreds of sympathizers attending the funeral have left the town to their destinations.

The Northern Regional Minister and his Security Council members came to the old Gbewaa palace when tensions were still gathering.

The Andanis requested for the keys of the MbaDugu Residence to be handed over and also requested for the removal of the Boling Lana

When the Security Council declined the demand of the Andanis, the Ku’ga called off the funeral

And then the gunshots followed.

The police have confirmed the casualty figure and arrest of the suspects.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM