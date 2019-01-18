The embattled Menzgold Chief Executive Officer Nana Appiah Mensah will only return to Ghana if his case with authorities in Dubai is fully determined, the Police and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) have announced in a statement.

According to the security agencies, who are pursuing the Menzgold boss on behalf of the state, NAM 1, as the Menzgold boss is popularly known, is facing misdemeanor charges in the gulf nation.

” It is the understanding of the Ghanaian delegation that Mr. Mensah faces misdemeanor charges in the UAE and will be made available to Ghana upon the final determination of his current case in the UAE. His case is next due for court on February 2,2019,” a joint statement by the Police and EOCO said.

The government delegation dispatched to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to facilitate the extradition of the Menzgold boss has returned to Accra without him.

The Joseph Dindiok Kpemka-led delegation was hurriedly dispatched to the UAE to negotiate the repatriation of Appiah Mensah affectionately referred to as NAM1 following reports that he was arrested in the Gulf country in a gold deal gone bad.

The delegation, however, failed in its bid to negotiate the extradition of NAM 1 to Ghana.

Sources close to the development told Starr News that the Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice led delegation returned to Ghana without NAM 1 and it is set to brief the President Nana Akufo-Addo on the adventure.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM