The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Mensah Datsa has granted a request in the case in which two persons secured an injunction to stop the NDC presidential primaries for an out-of-court settlement.

This was after counsel for the NDC, Samuel Codjoe told the court that they have been negotiating with the two and wanted three days adjournment to finish negotiations and file terms of settlement which will be adopted on Thursday as a consent judgment

The two lawyers for the plaintiffs, Christopher King and Victor Adawudu confirmed the negotiations.

The court, however, directs the parties to file their terms of settlement on Thursday for it to be adopted as a consent judgement.

Background

The High Court on December 18, 2018, placed the injunction on the NDC’s presidential primaries slated for January 26, 2018.

Abdallah Issah and James Kabu Nartey dragged the party to court to challenge the rules and guidelines set for the presidential primaries.

The court in its order said the “defendant or respondent [NDC], their committees, agents, private servants or authorized bodies and all persons acting through them be restrained from proceeding with the NDC 2019 Presidential Elections in the manner outlined in the guidelines as amended or at all until the final determination of the suit.”

The injunction lasted for only days.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM