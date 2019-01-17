The criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Mensah Datsa has adopted the terms of settlement in the case in which two persons secured an injunction to stop the NDC presidential primaries.

The court last Monday granted a request by the NDC to settle the matter out of court and bring the results to the court.

In court Thursday, the parties filed their agreed terms of settlement as directed by the court which has been adopted as a consent judgement.

The court, however, struck out the case as withdrawn.

The two lawyers for the plaintiffs, Christopher King and Victor Adawudu both addressed the court.

Two aggrieved persons of the NDC Abdallah Issah and James Kafu Nartey-Oman filed an application for injunction against the presidential primaries which the court granted but that injunction lasted for only 10 days.

