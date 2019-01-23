The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Wednesday announced the balloting order for its flagbearer election with Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and flagbearer hopeful Alban Bagbin getting the number one spot.

Nurudeen Iddrisu picked the 2nd spot with former President John Mahama, Sly Mensah, Spio Garbrah, Goosie Tanoh and Joshua Alabi settling for the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th spots.

The election which was slated for Saturday, January 26 has been postponed to February 23 for the party to settle the court case brought against it by two aggrieved members of the party.

Two members of the party, Mr Abdallah Issah and Mr James Kabu Nartey-Oman sued the party in December last year over the guidelines governing the party’s presidential primary.

Speaking to Journalists shortly after the party announced the balloting order, Alban Bagbin said the number spot makes him the chosen one in the scramble for who leads the NDC into 2020 general elections.

“I picked the number one and everybody knows the number one means the first and the first means the highest and that’s the best.

I am very…very confident that’s the winning position. It’s going to have an impact on the election. That’s why it’s the winning position. It has a serious impact because if you are not the best you will never be the first,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Mensah Datsa adopted the terms of the settlement in the case in which the two aggrieved party members secured an injunction to stop the presidential primaries.

The court last Monday granted a request by the NDC to settle the matter out of court and bring the results to the court.

The parties filed their agreed terms of settlement as directed by the court which has been adopted as a consent judgement.

The court, then struck out the case as withdrawn.

