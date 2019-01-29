Former President John Dramani Mahama has assured delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the party will pay attention to hard work and loyalty when it wins the 2020 general elections.

Addressing NDC delegates in Dzolokpuita in the Ho West constituency on Monday to kick-start his weeklong flagbearership campaign tour of the Volta Region, Mr Mahama said: “There would be a system in place to identify the hardworking members and reward them accordingly.”

He decried the situation, in the past, where some constituency executive members and party leaders lobbied for positions in government for their relatives whilst neglecting hardworking members of the party.

Mr Mahama said, “such things will not happen again in the next NDC government.”

He, therefore, tasked regional and constituency executives of the party to start identifying the hardworking members of the party for them to be rewarded when the time comes.

Mr Mahama said it is only through hard work and vigilance that the NDC will come to power and therefore asked members and supporters of the party to work hard for victory in the 2020 elections.

On the upcoming flagbearership elections of the NDC, Mr Mahama appealed to the delegates to give him massive endorsement, saying that the NDC cannot afford to fail Ghanaians in 2020.

He said when elected as president, he will work hard to reduce the high cost of living as well as provide jobs.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM