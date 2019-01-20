The New Juaben South Municipal Assembly has began deploying a joint team of Military, Police and City guards to strategically carry out a decongestion exercise in the municipality.

The joint taskforce started the first face of the operations on Monday targeted at Taxi cabs and private Vehicles which park and load passengers at unapproved areas.

According to the Municipal Chief Executive, Isaac Appaw Gyasi, the task force will advance the exercise to clear hawkers and squatters who operate on pavements and along streets.

“The central Business district is congested because of street hawkers, squatters and indiscriminate parking of Vehicles which have called for the need to carry out decongestion exercise in the municipality”

He added the “decongestion exercise being carried out is to eliminate indiscriminate parking of vehicles in the Central Business District. We have come together as a Unit through the MUSEC and has decided to start the decongestion exercise but in phases. That is why since Monday you have seen combination of Military, Police, MTTU, City guards and other able bodies – Men and Women going round to instruct our drivers both private and comercial to park at appropriate place”.

The MCE since assumption of office has held many stakeholders meetings on the need to carry out the decongestion exercise as part of his vision to ensuring a disciplined municipality where law and orders is obeyed.

The Assembly has therefore urged the affected hawkers to relocate to the Zongo market which has virtually been abandoned by traders while private Vehicle owners directed to park their Vehicles at Jackson park .

Mr. Isaac Appaw Gyasi in a Meet the Press series held by the Assembly, also announced that, the Assembly is planning to demolish the Mangoase District Magistrate Court and other structures in the area and develop it into ultra modern car park.

The Assembly is also to rebuild the Central Market into modern market center and Construct modern toilet facilities to replace the deplorable ones which have become a debacle for a regional capital.

“The state of public toilet facilities in the municipality are very appalling and it calls for urgent need to build an ultra modern toilet facilities. Here the assembly has sort of support from the office of the Vice President to undertake this projects through the sponsorship of Ghanafest. This project has already started- the toilet at Ohemaa park, Ada and others have been demolished and waiting to be rebuild. Indeed work has already began”.

The MCE also said the Assembly is in the processes of procuring 4000 dustbins for distribution in the municipality as part of multifaceted approach to tackle insanitary condition in the municipality .

He called for the support of the media to and residents as the assembly moves to enforce its By-laws.

