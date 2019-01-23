The new US Ambassador to Ghana and three other newly accredited envoys to the West African country have presented their letters of credence to President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

The four envoys are; Stephanie S. Sullivan, United States; Pham Anh Tuan, Vietnam; Emad Mugsy Hanna Kamel, Egypt and Özlem Gülsün Ergün Ulueren, Turkey.

President Akufo-Addo welcomed all the four to Ghana and wished them a successful stay and duty tour in Ghana.

He assured them of the support of his administration as they carry out their duties, urging them not to hesitate in getting in touch with officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry should they require any assistance in the performance of their duties.

Envoys’ responses

Addressing the President after presenting her credentials, Sullivan said she looks forward to working in partnership with the government of Ghana, “to advance and diversify Ghana’s encouraging trade sector while removing barriers for both U.S. businesses and young economies.”

She said the US in addition, to being one of Ghana’s principal trading partners, “is working through our Mission in Ghana to strengthen the economy across industries.”

The Egyptian Ambassador on his part said: “As the Egyptian Ambassador to Ghana, the promotion of trade and investments between our two countries will be at the heart of my preoccupations.

“Eagerly I wish to emphasize, that there is a lot to be done still. The promotion of investments and trade ties will take us to new, tangible levels of cooperation between our peoples. I expect it to be stronger after the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.”

The Vietnamese envoy in a brief remark indicated that he feels deeply honoured to be appointed Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Ghana.

“At the same time, I am fully aware of my heavy responsibilities to promote multi-faceted cooperation and relations between our two countries. During my tenure of office, I will exert myself to expand and deepen the traditional relations between our two countries, enhance the mutual understandings and friendship between our governments and peoples, and bring Vietnam-Ghana relations to a new high,” he said.

The Turkish Ambassador, Özlem Gülsün Ergün Ulueren, emphasized that relations with Africa are very important to Turkey and that her country is determined to boost trade with the continent.

She said during the period of her duty tour in Ghana, she will not spare any opportunity to strengthen the already strong ties between Ghana and Turkey. Turkey, she assured will continue to be an important development partner of Ghana.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Wilberforce Asare