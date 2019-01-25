The CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Dr Samuel Annor has been directed to leave office latest by March 2019, an official at the presidency reveals.

He is officially due to leave office September 2019 when he attains age 65.

Dr. Annor is leaving the Authority after barely two years in office having been appointed in March 2017.

Starrfmonline.com is reliably informed that the consultant obstetrician/gynaecologist has received a letter from the Health Ministry to vacate office by the first quarter of 2019.

He is being “reminded to leave office mainly as a result of his age,” a source said.

Dr. Annor is yet to respond to Starrfmonline.com’s calls and text message about the development.

Prior to joining the NHIA, Dr. Annor was a partner of Lister Hospital – a leading international Private Hospital. He was the General Manager of the Birim Oil Mill, an oil palm factory at Kade in the Kwaebibrem district of the Eastern region.

He was the first Board Chairman of Ghana Airport Company Limited in 2007.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM