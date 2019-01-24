Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan signed the controversial Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act (SSMPA) into law, despite widespread international objection.

Those found guilty of being in a same-sex relationship face up to 14 years in jail.

The law was widely condemned by human rights organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch at the time, as well as the then United States Secretary of State, John Kerry.

Badmos’ comments are the latest reminder of the challenges facing members of the LGBT community in a country where the anti-gay law enjoys broad support among its citizens.

Following her post, Badmos received scores of comments, with most of them expressing support for the proposed prosecution of gay people living in Nigeria.

“It is illegal and ungodly,” one user wrote.

Another user said, “we must say no to lesbianism and homosexuality it’s evil.”