Indigenes of Tafo, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have resolved to eschew their differences and come together in unison to pursue projects that will help develop their community.

Tafo has been a hotspot of violence in contemporary Ghana, always attracting the headlines at least every quarter.

From religious conflict to political conflict, the peace of Tafo has been greatly compromised.

The last time they appeared in the news headlines was when some tugs stormed and disrupted a meeting the Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation and MP for Old Tafo, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, was having with party functionaries.

Aside from the security issues, Tafo which has now attained a full municipal status is also faced with inadequate infrastructure facilities and services, youth unemployment, non-adherence to regulations in physical development and weakness in local governance.

At the maiden homecoming and fundraising held on December 26, 2018, under the theme “Sanitation, Security, Health and Education – our priority”, the Omanhene of the Tafo Traditional Council, Nana Agyen Frimpong Ababio, cautioned his people and the government that never again will they ever entertain any form of violence, especially, vigilantism in the community.

He stressed that it was about time to have a comprehensive up-to-date data and a development plan to pursue.

“What Tafo really needs encompasses security, an effective healthcare system, education, where every child can have equal opportunity to attain the highest level. Our roads are really in bad condition, who placed the container on the pavement? Who has turned the pavement into a shopping mall?

“Who patronizes the sale on the streets? We are the polluters of our environment!! Let us arise and build Tafo. Be the person on whom God can depend on to act for Him at Tafo and in the world at large. We ought to do something”, he noted much to the applause of the gathering, key among which were Members of Parliament (MPs) and other stakeholders.

He further cautioned troublemakers who have used the community as a breeding ground to perpetrate their nefarious activities to look elsewhere since there will be no room to accommodate them anymore.

He said Tafo has suffered a lot and is currently lagging behind in terms of development due to instability in the area.

In an effort to restore peace and security in the area, the Tafo Traditional Council, the Omanhene noted, will embark on a number of self-help initiatives to help develop the community and correct the erroneous impression created by the unfortunate happenings.

The self-help initiatives, he added, are aimed at attracting investors to the community and urged all his subjects to unite and give a helping hand.

The Managing Director of Kuapa Kokoo, Mr. Samuel Adimado, who was one of the Special Guests to grace the occasion, applauded the efforts the Traditional Council is making to give the Tafo community a facelift.

He told the gathering that although development is the business of the Government, the “Government alone cannot develop the country”.

It was based on this reason, he noted, that the Government in its wisdom, has decentralized its operations to attract investors that will help to develop the districts.

“I would like to say something about education. Christians have a saying that for lack of knowledge, my people perish. Education is the key to success. It will be my wish that all the prominent people from Tafo will come together under the roof called Eminent Tafo citizens to help strengthen the educational sector in the area. This will go a long way to have a greater impact on whatever that we will do in the community”, he noted.

The Minister of Monitoring & Evaluation and Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei in his remarks called on the youth to rally behind their leaders to enable them to achieve their vision for the community.

He assured the entire community that he will continue to lobby for projects that will inure to the benefits of all in the Old Tafo constituency.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM