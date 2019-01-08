Charter-House Productions Limited, organizers of the Ghana Music Awards Festival have officially opened nominations for the 20th edition and anniversary of the event.

Making the announcement via their official twitter page the company said “it’s time to be recognized. Nominations are officially open for the special 20th anniversary edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. Nominations close January 31st 2019.”

Interested stakeholders are therefore entreated to pick up nomination forms from Charterhouse Productions Limited office, partner radio and TV stations or download from www.ghanamusicawards.com.

Alternatively, forms can also be filled and submitted online via www.entry.ghanamusicawards.com.

Completed hand filled forms with copies of music works and promotional images should all be submitted to the offices of Charterhouse Productions Limited located at B824/10 Feo Eyeo Street, Industrial Area Accra, near TV Africa, not later than 31st January, 2019 when all nominations officially close.

Soft copies of works and images can also be sent via mail to entry@ghanamusicawards.com. Patrons should note that only works released between 1st January, 2018 and 31st December, 2018 can be entered.

Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Senanu Damilola Wemakor