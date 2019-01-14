The Ghana Football Association’s Normalisation Committee has postponed the launch of the Special Competition with a new date set to be announced soon.

The launch of the new tournament was scheduled for Monday, 14th January 2019.

But following the withdrawal of the 16 top flight teams, the NC has postponed the launch and it is believed meetings are being held to address the current set back.

The 16 top division side withdrew from the tournament last week because they were not convinced by the format leaving the Special Competition in limbo.

“The Ghana Football Association has rescheduled the launch of the GFA Special Competition. A new date for the launch will soon be announced. We sincerely apologize to our media friends and stakeholders for the inconvenience,” the GFA official handle tweeted.

Sixty four teams were expected to participate in the tournament including the Premier Division sides.

Source: GFA