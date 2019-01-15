Nottingham Forest have appointed former player Martin O’Neill as their new manager, the Championship club said on Tuesday.

O’Neill, who made 371 appearances and won two European Cups under Brian Clough at Nottingham Forest between 1971 and 1981, ended his spell as Ireland manager last November.

The 66-year-old from Northern Ireland will replace Spanish coach Aitor Karanka, who parted company with Nottingham Forest after 12 months in charge at the City Ground.

O’Neill takes charge of Nottingham Forest with the club sitting ninth in the second division, four points outside the play-off places.

“With his commitment to the club, knowledge of the game and passion to succeed, O’Neill will be aiming to take the club back into the top flight of English football,” the club said in a statement.

O’Neill will be returning to club management for the first time since a mixed spell at Sunderland.

He helped steer away from the relegation zone in his first season before it struggled again prior to his sacking in March 2013.

In a managerial career stretching over three decades, O’Neill has twice won the League Cup with Leicester City.

He led Celtic to three Scottish Premiership titles, three Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

O’Neill could be joined by his former Ireland assistant Roy Keane, who made his breakthrough as a midfielder at Nottingham Forest between 1990 and 1993 before moving to Manchester United.

