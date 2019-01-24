A former student of the Kalpohin Senior High School in the Northern region and now executive of the ruling NPP, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana (Professor Kalamonia) has provided desks to SHS students using cemented floor in their classrooms to observe teaching and learning.

The desks estimated to cost over GH12,000, were presented on Tuesday, 16 January, 2019, to the Sagnarigu Municipal Education Director who in turn handed over to the headmaster on behalf of the students.

Professor Kalamonia said the donation was “to support the government’s Free SHS policy” and urged others to also offer supports to sustain the programme.

Madam Achina, the headmistress of the school thanked the politician for the gesture and promised to take good care of the desks.

Before second cycle schools closed last year, reports exposed ineffective teaching and learning in the school as a result of the numerous challenges facing the Free Senior High School Programme.

Freshers under the double track system in the school were seen sitting on the bare ground taking lessons while struggling to write down notes.

In many classrooms, the reports also captured a desk ratio of 1:4: meaning four students occupying a desk and all of them were unable to write in their books.

Inadequate infrastructure, including classrooms, teaching and learning materials are some of the major challenges facing the Free Senior High School Programme.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Eliasu Tanko