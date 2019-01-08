The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tamale, Iddrisu Musah Superior, has accused some regional and constituency executives of his party of a conspiracy to kick him out of office.

His allegation follows hours after he had advised party supporters “not to encourage politicians to steal public funds” but should always demand for “quality leadership, efficient service delivery and infrastructure development.”

Mr. Superior alleged on Facebook that six collaborators – all top members of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the region – had a meeting at undisclosed location to mastermind plans for his removal,

“Six of you; 4 NPP Regional Executives and two constituency Executives just completed a meeting to orchestrate my removal as Mayor this year. One of you just told me”, the Mayor disclosed, without providing details to substantiate his allegation.

He, however, went on to downplay any threat to push him out of office, reaffirming his resolve to remain at post “until the President decides otherwise”.

“I am unperturbed by your “unwholesome” activities”, the MCE rebuked.

Musah Superior has suffered countless protests, some near-violent, by staff of the assembly, residents of the metropolis, including members of his own party, over his policies and style of administration since assuming office.

Assembly members of the city had sparked off the protest after an abortive impeachment intent. The members had intended to pass a vote of no confidence to remove the Mayor from office after accusing him of corruption and dictatorship. He was, however, saved by a counter protest by supporters of the NPP in the metropolis.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Eliasu Tanko