Some Youth of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the New Juaben North Constituency of the Eastern Region have warned their Member of Parliament Nana Adjei Boateng to discard any idea of seeking another term as a legislator.

According to the aggrieved youth, the MP’s performance has been abysmal creating disaffection for the Party in the constituency.

They also accuse the MP, who is a Deputy Local Government Minister, of failing to lobby for employment opportunities for them despite countless appeals.

The aggrieved youth last night flooded the entire constituency with posters expressing their sentiment against both the MP and the Constituency executives.

Their action follows a foiled demonstration against the MP during the farmers day celebration by the Police after which their leaders were arrested and released later on.

Secretary to the aggrieved youth, Benard Boateng told Starr News “the boys are suffering at the grassroot. Since 2016 up to date we haven’t heard a word from the MP up to date we have not seen a single project by the MP so we the Youth in Juaben North from Asikesu, Mpaem, Asokore , Oyoko we are working to drop him down massively so we have warned him not to come again in 2020″.

He added that ,” last night we pasted some posters around the constituency the constituency secretary and his team are going round tearing the posters. The youth are there they said they need jobs because you[MP] is a Deputy Local Government Minister at that place there are many job opportunities but up to date nothing shows he is willing to help us, what is that, so we say we don’t want him again”.

He debunked claims that their actions are being fueled by an interested party in the New Juaben North Seat.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5fm/Kojo Ansah