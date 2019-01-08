Former president John Dramani Mahama has said it is untrue that the government inherited empty coffers from his administration.

Discounting claims by some government officials and apologists of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that they inherited nothing from the national kitty, Mr Mahama said that claim is false and must be corrected.

Addressing delegates of the NDC at Asankragwa as part of his five-day flagbearership campaign tour of the Western region, Mr Mahama touched on money inherited from various sources by the NPP administration when they took over the reigns of government on 7th January, 2017.

He explained that his administration left behind $200 million in the Ghana Infrastructure Development Fund, GHC700 million in the Road Fund and money from cocoa syndication, among others.

He said the loans taken by the NDC administration were invested in roads, water, education, hospitals and electricity, adding that there is nothing to show for all the money that the NPP has borrowed.

Mr Mahama was also unhappy that the government was selling fertilizer marked “not for sale” to cocoa farmers, even though his government distributed them free of charge to the farmers.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM