One of Ghana’s most prestigious tertiary institutions, Dominion University College has appointed Professor Nicolas N. N. Nsowah-Nuamah as its President over the next four years.

Born on September 27, 1956, at Nkotumso, Dunkwa on-offin in the Central region, Prof Nsowah-Nuamah has chalked enviable reputation and achievement in various facets of life, which would inure to development of Dominion University College over the coming years.

With his rich background and achievement as a statistician, Prof Nsowah-Nuamah has headed and lectured in several academic institutions including some African Universities, Regent University College of Science and Technology, Kumasi Polytechnic, Kumasi Technical University, University of Ghana and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Holding a PhD in Statistics from Moscow State University in 1987, the new head of Dominion University has performed other critical roles outside the lecture hall, which include the deputy/acting Government Statistician from 2004 to 2009 and consultant to ECOWAS, MICRO International, World Vision, ILO, World Bank, UNICEF, FAO, and 9 others.

His spectacular resourcefulness has positioned him to facilitate 14 training workshops; all listed on his curriculum vitae (CV) and among them is the two-week customized training in data analysis using SPSS to statisticians from ECOWAS.

The proud son of Nkotumso is a member and fellow of statistical association local and international and has several awards and honours to his credit. He is the President of Ghana Statistical Association.

As a reformist, the President has numerous publications and heading Dominion University College is another milestone to transform and translate his knowledge and experience to the growth of the institution and the student body.

In his view, the academia plays important role in the construction of every country’s human resource, which Ghana is no exception, therefore, promised to continue to contribute his quota of producing refined and solution-oriented graduates.

This was in response to his mandate as the President to build the university into a world-class institution, offering market driving academic programmes- product design, innovations, manufacturing and business incubation- within the four year period.

It is also important to note that his position is renewable after the four years.

On his part, the chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Felix Nikoi Hammond said Dominion is very fortunate to have Professor Nsowah-Nuamah join the Dominion team. “His rare blend of academic leadership acumen and networks will surely elevate Dominion to the forefront of higher education in Ghana. Our students will surely benefit from his proven track record,” he added.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM