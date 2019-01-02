Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that the club have agreed a deal to sell Christian Pulisic, who has been linked with Liverpool, to Chelsea with immediate effect, but the Premier League giants have agreed to let the American spend the rest of the season on loan at Westfalenstadion.

There have been growing rumours that Chelsea were trying to sign the United States winger from Dortmund, but the Bundesliga club denied all reports leading into the January window.

But it seems there was a lot of fire behind the smoke and the German club have confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Chelsea to sell the 20-year-old.

Chelsea have agreed to pay a fee of €64m to Dortmund for Pulisic’s signature, but the winger will spend the rest of the season on loan at Dortmund.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc insists that it makes sense for the club to accept the huge bid from Chelsea given the player has entered the last 18 months of his contract.

He told the club’s official website: “It was always Christian’s dream to play in the Premier League.

“It certainly has to do with his American background and as a result were unable to extend his contract.

“Against this background, we have decided to accept an extremely lucrative bid from Chelsea, given the low maturity of his contract.”

Pulisic will eventually join his Chelsea team-mates next summer but has become the first big transfer of the January window.

The move is a blow to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who has long been linked with wanting the winger at Anfield.

